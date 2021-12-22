Tezpur, (Assam) Dec 22 (PTI) Two home guards were on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment by a sessions court in Assam's Sonitpur district in a murder case.

The Tezpur Sessions Court handed the sentence to Anjan Nath and Sailen Nath for the crime committed in 2013.

A penalty of Rs 10,000 each was also imposed on the duo by the court.

The home guards have been held guilty for the murder of a person in Niz-Bahaguri area of the district on September 27, 2013.

