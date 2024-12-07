New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid his tribute to the armed forces for their 'valour and patriotism' while urging people to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "Tributes to the immortal martyrs of our armed forces on Armed Forces Flag Day. With their valour and patriotism, our martyrs have created everlasting sagas of supreme sacrifice to protect the honour of our nation."

https://x.com/AmitShah/status/1865342016701546650

"My appeal to all to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund for the welfare of our forces and their families.," the post further reads.

On this occasion, HM Shah was also felicitated by the Sainik Welfare and Resettlement, Gujarat State, with a miniature flag.

"My heartfelt thanks to the delegation of Sainik Welfare and Resettlement, Gujarat State, for felicitating me with a miniature flag on the occasion," Home Minister Shah added in the same post.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the courageous soldiers and urged people to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund.

Posting his tribute to the armed forces in a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Armed Forces Flag Day is about saluting the valour, determination, and sacrifices of our courageous soldiers. Their bravery inspires us, their sacrifices humble us, and their dedication keeps us safe. Let's also contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund."

A defence official pinned the Armed Forces Flag on PM Narendra Modi.

On Saturday, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi also contributed to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, the Indian Army said in a post on X.

"On the eve of Armed Forces Flag Day, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), contributed towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund on behalf of the Indian Army. Secretary, Kendriya Sainik Board, pinned an Armed Forces Flag on COAS on the occasion," read the post.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also urged people to contribute generously to the fund.

According to a statement by the Defence Ministry, Singh encouraged the people to come forward and contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day (AFFD) Fund, terming it as the collective responsibility of the country to ensure the welfare of the soldiers, both serving and retired, as well as their families. (ANI)

