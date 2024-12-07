Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of Indian soldiers on Armed Forces Flag Day. Taking to X on December 7, PM Modi expressed, "Armed Forces Flag Day is about saluting the valour, determination, and sacrifices of our courageous soldiers. Their bravery inspires us, their sacrifices humble us, and their dedication keeps us safe. Let’s also contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund." Armed Forces Flag Day 2024 Wishes: Leaders Extend Greetings To Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors; Salute Their Sacrifice and Dedication.

PM Narendra Modi Salutes Soldiers on Armed Forces Flag Day 2024

Armed Forces Flag Day is about saluting the valour, determination and sacrifices of our courageous soldiers. Their bravery inspires us, their sacrifices humble us and their dedication keeps us safe. Let’s also contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund. pic.twitter.com/M7PSfhO8sk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)