On December 7, political leaders across India extended heartfelt greetings to the nation's soldiers, airmen, and sailors, honouring their sacrifices and dedication on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day 2024. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari praised the unwavering courage of the armed forces, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to their welfare. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his best wishes to the brave soldiers, celebrating their extraordinary valour and devotion to duty. The Congress Party also paid tribute, highlighting the patriotism and sacrifices of soldiers and veterans who protect the nation's borders. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi were among those who joined in the salute to the armed forces, reinforcing the collective gratitude and respect for India's military heroes. Armed Forces Flag Day 2024 Date in India: Know History and Significance of Flag Day of India That Honours the Martyrs of Armed Forces.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Salutes Armed Forces on Armed Forces Flag Day

On Armed Forces Flag Day, we salute the unwavering courage and dedication of our soldiers who protect the nation with honor. Let us reaffirm our commitment to their welfare and recognize their invaluable contributions to our freedom and security. Together, we stand in gratitude… pic.twitter.com/6soMkA407Q — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 7, 2024

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Wishes Brave Soldiers on Armed Forces Flag Day

सशस्त्र बलों के वीर जवानों एवं उनके परिजनों को 'सशस्त्र सेना झंडा दिवस' की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं! 'राष्ट्र प्रथम' भाव के साथ कर्तव्य-पथ पर अविराम गतिशील भारतीय सशस्त्र बलों ने अपने असाधारण साहस, शौर्य और पराक्रम से सदैव स्वर्णिम इतिहास रचा है। जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/nja2GJr6ZB — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 7, 2024

Congress Party Pays Tribute to Soldiers, Salutes Their Courage and Sacrifice

On Armed Forces Flag Day, the Congress Party salutes the courage and sacrifices of our soldiers and veterans. Their patriotism and devotion to public service inspire the nation. We salute our heroes who defend our borders and safeguard our freedoms. pic.twitter.com/RpE7HieBBV — Congress (@INCIndia) December 7, 2024

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Extends Greetings to Armed Forces on Flag Day

Heartfelt wishes on Armed Forces Flag Day. We express our gratitude to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our nation. Let us honor them today and extend our support to our armed forces.#ArmedForcesFlagDay pic.twitter.com/6lrQTxFqoB — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) December 7, 2024

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Extend Greetings To Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors on Armed Forces Flag Day

Armed Forces Flag Day recognises the valiant soldiers, sailors, and airmen of India who selflessly serve to safeguard our nation's sovereignty and security. On this #ArmedForcesFlagDay, let us bow in gratitude to the brave hearts of our Armed Forces for their selfless service. pic.twitter.com/xicWHiUjNv — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) December 7, 2024

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Salutes Armed Forces on Flag Day

#ArmedForcesFlagDay is a day to remember the valour of our armed forces. Let us express our gratitude to the Armed Forces who have fought for the honour of this country by contributing to the “Armed Forces Flag Day Fund”. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/G6bkYsKuGk — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) December 7, 2024

