New Delhi [India] April 29 (ANI): In a significant tribute to Bodofa Upendranath Brahma's legacy, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will rename a stretch of Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in South Delhi to Bodofa Upendranath Brahma Marg, as per a release.

Fondly known as the Father of the Bodo People, Bodofa Upendranath Brahma was a visionary leader and social reformer who worked tirelessly for the rights, identity, and upliftment of the Bodo community.

The ceremony will take place on May 1, 2025 at Kailash Colony, New Delhi.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, and Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi, will be present as Special Guests, along with Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member, Bodoland Territorial Council, Raja Iqbal Singh, Mayor of Delhi, Biswajit Daimary, Speaker, Assam Legislative Assembly, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Minister of Welfare of Bodoland and Ministers, Dipen Boro, President, ABSU etc.

The renamed stretch is an 835-metre-50 feet wide road located near Kailash Colony Metro Station, passing alongside the Bodoland Guest House.

Along with this, a statue of Bodofa will be unveiled at Kailash Colony roundabout. The ceremony, organised by the Government of Assam, marks the 35th death anniversary of the respected leader.

In this connection commemorating Bodofa, ABSU has decided to illuminate five lakhs Earthen light on 1 May, 2025 at 5.30 PM in every household, public place across BTR and Assam.

Addressing a press conference, Dipen Boro, President of the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), said, "Bodofa Upendranath Brahma dedicated his life to building an inclusive society where people could live with dignity and secure their rightful place. His ideas continue to guide generations towards peaceful change and collective progress. The naming of a road and installation of his statue in the heart of the national capital is a proud moment for all of us. It stands as a lasting tribute to his work and ideals. My heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his blessings, Hon'ble Union Home Minister Amit Shah for taking forward the longstanding demand of ABSU and the Bodos, and Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, for his constant support in making this tribute possible."

"It was the commitment of the Hon'ble Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on the memorandum submitted by All Bodo Students Union at Parliament House, New Delhi on December 6, 2024 and announcement for naming of Upendra Nath Brahma Marg and statue at the Open Session of 57th Annual Conference of All Bodo Students Union held at Dotma, Kokrajhar on March 16, 2025," Dipen Boro further added.

The recognition highlights Bodofa's impact and his efforts to empower communities. The event will bring together leaders, citizens, and students to honour his life, principles, and enduring influence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)