New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday dismissed the tweet, circulating in the name of Home Minister Amit Shah mentioning fixed-line broadband and internet in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to be snapped, as fake.

"A tweet is circulating in the name of Union Home Minister mentioning fixed-line broadband and internet in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to be snapped. This tweet is fake. No such tweet has been done from Union Home Minister's twitter handle," tweeted the spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs.

A fake tweet was doing the rounds on social media in the name of Shah that read, "Fixed Line Broadband and Mobile Internet services to be snapped in the UT J&K and Ladakh from tonight."

Earlier this year, on May 9, four people were detained in Gujarat for spreading a fake tweet regarding the health of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

