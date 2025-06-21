Shillong, Jun 21 (PTI) A local court here on Saturday remanded Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged boyfriend Raj to 13-day judicial custody in connection with the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.

The police custody for the two prime accused – Raja's wife Sonam, and Raj – ended on Saturday, and the special investigation team probing the case did not seek an extension, officials said.

"The accused were remanded to 13-day judicial custody. The police did not seek extension of the custody," Assistant Public Prosecutor Tushar Chanda told PTI.

Raghuvanshi and his wife went missing while honeymooning in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23. His highly decomposed body was found in a gorge on June 2.

