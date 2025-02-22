New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Mittal on Saturday received the insignia of the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE).

The doyen of the telecom industry was presented the medal at a special investiture ceremony in the presence of friends and family at the British High Commissionerâs residence in New Delhi.

Also Read | 'We Are Fully Prepared': Tejashwi Yadav Says 'RJD Fully Geared Up To Take On JDU and BJP in Upcoming Bihar Assembly Election'.

"The ceremony follows the announcement in 2024 that His Majesty The King has been graciously pleased to confer Mittal the Honorary Knighthood for services to UK-India business relations," a release said.

Mittal said it is an honour to have received the KBE from His Majesty, King Charles III.

Also Read | UP Road Accident: 3 Nepalese Nationals Killed, 7 Injured After SUV Collides With Tractor-Trolley on Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

"As India and the United Kingdom continue to chart remarkable scale in our bilateral relations, I acknowledge this recognition both as a privilege and a responsibility. I remain committed to working with stakeholders in our nations towards advancing India -UK business relations. On the occasion of this very special milestone, I extend my gratitude to all for their support through this journey," he said.

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India described Mittal as a great friend of the UK with significant investments, including BT, Gleneagles, Norlake Hospitality, and OneWeb.

"I was delighted to present Sunil Bharti Mittal the KBE medal on behalf of His Majesty the King...Mittal's leadership has made a lasting impact on the UK-India partnership, including through his work with the India-UK CEO Forum," Cameron said.

Most recently, Mittal led a senior Indian business delegation to the UK to meet with Prime Minister Starmer, the Foreign Secretary, the Chancellor, and other Cabinet Ministers to identify opportunities for accelerating economic growth across both nations, Cameron further said, adding "I look forward to continuing to work closely with Mittal and congratulate him once again.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)