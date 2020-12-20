Nagpur, Dec 20 (PTI) A hookah parlour operating from a bar was raided in Nagpur's Kapilnagar area and two people were arrested and 29 others, comprising 23 boys and six girls, were detained, police said on Sunday.

The raid, in the jurisdiction of Kapilnagar police station, was carried out late Saturday night by personnel from Jaripatka police station on the instructions of Zone V Deputy Commissioner of Police Neelotpal, an official said.

The 23 boys and six girls were later allowed to go, he added.

"We seized Rs 15,000 worth of liquor, hookah pots, music system and other items worth Rs 49,000. Kapilnagar police is probing further," he said.

