New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Congress whip in the Lok Sabha, Manickam Tagore, on Monday gave an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha and expressed hope that the government would allow discussion on important issues during the monsoon session of the Parliament, as well as on President Trump's claims on the ceasefire.

Manickam Tagore said, " I have moved an Adjournment Motion on the Pahalgam attack. I hope the government allows discussion on these important issues, as well as on President Trump's claims on the ceasefire. INDIA alliance is together, and we want the Parliament to function. The PM should attend the session and also allow it to function."

BJP MP Damodar Agarwal stated that PM Modi has already answered that Trump had no role in the ceasefire.

Damodar Agarwal said, "We are ready for a discussion, but whether to allow a discussion or not is in the hands of the Speaker. The Prime Minister has already answered, and it is clear to everyone that Trump has no role in the ceasefire. If there are further issues then the decision would be taken by PM."

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said that they wanted serious issues like Pahalgam to be included in the agenda.

Syed Naseer Hussain said, "We want serious issues, Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, US President Trump's claims, SIR exercise in Bihar, foreign policy, statehood of Jammu and Kashmir; these issues should be included in the agenda. We will raise these issues within the framework of the rules."

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan said, "BJP tells lies. When the Pahalgam terror attack took place we wanted a special session. We wanted the PM to come and give a briefing. After three months, the terrorists are not caught. There are many other issues, including SIR and full statehood to J&K, on which discussion should be held. We want the government to take us into confidence on these issues."

The monsoon session will continue till August 21, with a break from August 12 to August 18. There will be a total of 21 sittings across 32 days. (ANI)

