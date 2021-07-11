By Deepika Rathour Chauhan

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Sunday said he hopes the delimitation commission in Jammu and Kashmir will include the views of Buddhist and other minority communities in the draft proposals.

Speaking to ANI, Namgyal said, "Around 3,000 Buddhists live in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. During the recent visit of the Delimitation Commission delegation, no representative of the Buddhist population was able to meet them. We hope that the commission will include the views of Buddhists and other minority communities in the draft too."

Taking Twitter, the BJP MP said, "Approx 3,000 Buddhist ST populations of Bodh Tribe live in 36 Revenue Villages in Paddar Valley of Kishtwar District of J-K. This community is the micro minority in J-K and has only one Buddhist sarpanch as their elected public representative."

Ladakh became the first Union Territory to have 100 per cent COVID vaccination with the first dose.

On this, Namgyal said, "With the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Ministry and all COVID warriors, Ladakh has become the first Union Territory in the country to vaccinate all people, including the guest population with the first dose of COVID-19 jab."

Asked about easing of tourism restrictions, Namgyal said, "COVID has affected the whole world. The economy also suffered due to the COVID pandemic. Ladakh does not have things like agriculture. We have only tourism. So with this decision, the process of revival has started."

The BJP MP welcomed tourists to visit Ladakh and emphasised on conservation of Himalayan beauty.

"Also, I want to give the message to tourists that they are most welcome to Ladakh. Come, visit and enjoy in Ladakh but do not hamper nature. Respect nature and help in preserving the nature and beauty of the Himalayas," added Namgyal. (ANI)

