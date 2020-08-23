Srinagar, Aug 23 (PTI) CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Sunday said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is disappointing as hopelessness has engulfed the entire region due to the BJP government's "wrong decisions and policies".

"The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is disappointing and hopelessness has engulfed the whole region because of the BJP government's wrong decisions and policies," he said in a statement.

Also Read | Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi to be BJP’s Assam CM Candidate? Assam BJP Denies, Rubbishes Tarun Gogoi’s Caim.

The Left leader said the joint resolution, now known as the Gupkar declaration, of six political parties, stating that they will strive for reverting to the pre-August 5, 2019 position, is a significant decision.

"It is the responsibility of the political parties to get the people out of this hopeless situation and it is a welcome step that they have initiated the process," he said.

Also Read | Congress President Row: Veterans Back Sonia Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot Says Letter of Dissent ‘Unbelievable’.

Tarigami said he expects more people from all regions and communities to join the process so that the dignity of Jammu and Kashmir is restored.

"We stand by the unity and diversity of the historic state of Jammu and Kashmir. Any division of the state is unacceptable to the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh," he said.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader said the foundations of the relationship between Jammu and Kashmir and the Union of India "were assaulted on 5th August, 2019 and it was accompanied by repressive measures meant to silence people and coerce them into submission".

However, the unanimity amongst political parties that the time has come to collectively struggle to get back the erstwhile state's special status and restore the constitutional guarantees forcibly taken away is a welcome step, he added.

The Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5 last year and bifurcated the erstwhile state into Union territories.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)