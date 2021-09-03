Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 3 (ANI): Christian Nursing College in Horamavu has been temporarily sealed after it reported 34 COVID-19 positive cases. Colleges have been instructed to be vigilant about students returning from other states, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K.Sudhakar on Friday.

"34 students out of 300 have been tested positive for COVID-19. The college has been sealed down and all safety precautions have been taken. All schools and colleges must follow guidelines," said Dr K. Sudhakar.

"Karnataka is an educational hub and many students come here from across the country. There are about 800 nursing colleges in the state. All the students who are infected are from Kerala and West Bengal. The samples will be sent for genomic sequencing as well," the state health minister further said.

Sudhakar said that the infected students have been shifted to Covid Care centres for isolation. The college will be sealed down for 7 to 8 days and then testing will be conducted again. The area has been declared as a micro containment zone and 700-800 residents around the college will be tested as a precautionary measure.

"Kerala is still witnessing a high number of cases. Therefore we have issued separate guidelines for border districts. Students coming from Kerala must possess a negative RT-PCR test report and must have received the vaccine. Managements of schools and colleges must verify this strictly," the minister told the ANI.

"Ganesh Chaturthi is a very sensitive and emotional issue. But we must not forget that Covid went out of control in Kerala due to Onam and Muharram. We are trying to avoid such a situation in Karnataka. The government will take an appropriate decision considering all aspects," said Sudhakar.

"Since schools have been reopened we have been very cautious about children's safety. The government has taken as much responsibility as parents. We have also taken measures for strict surveillance at bus stands and railway stations," he added. (ANI)

