Hoshiarpur, Jul 17 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was brutally killed at village Langah here on Friday night allegedly by an Army personnel and his unidentified accomplice.

Mukerian SHO Sub-Inspector Balwinder Singh said Rohit Kumar, who ran a sanitary shop near a railway crossing at Aima Mangat village, returned to his village last Friday night after closing his shop.

As soon as he came out of his car, an Army personnel, Yogesh Kumar of Budhupur village, along with his unidentified accomplice, attacked Rohit with a sickle, the SHO said.

To save himself, Rohit ran towards the fields but was caught by Yogesh Kumar and his accomplice.

After killing Rohit Kumar, Yogesh Kumar and his accomplice disappeared, said the SHO.

Police have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) of the IPC against Yogesh Kumar and his unidentified accomplice and searching the accused, he said.

