Chandigarh, May 12 (PTI) Hot weather conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab on Friday with the maximum temperature settling above the 40 degrees Celsius mark in most parts of the states.

In Haryana, Hisar sizzled at 43.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Sirsa (43.8 degrees) and Narnaul (43.5 degrees), according to the Meteorological Department here.

Also Read | Amit Shah in Telangana Says ‘Countdown for K Chandrasekhar Rao-Led BRS Government Has Begun’.

Ambala recorded a high of 39.6 degrees Celsius, Rohtak recorded a high of 41.8 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani's maximum temperature settled at 40.2 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Iran Releases 2 Imprisoned French Citizens, Paris Says.

The mercury settled at 40.5 degrees Celsius in Amritsar and 41.4 degrees Celsius in Patiala.

Ludhiana recorded a high of 40 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature in Pathankot settled at 40.6 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 39 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)