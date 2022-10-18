Faridabad, Oct 18 (PTI) A house built by an alleged drug smuggler on an illegally-occupied land belonging to the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad was demolished here, police said on Tuesday.

The house as well as a 'jhuggi' built by woman drug smuggler Mammo Khan was raised during the drive carried out by the Faridabad police under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Vikram Kumar, they said.

Also Read | Ladakh Accident: 4 Tourists Killed After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge.

"Khan, her son Salman and daughter Shayna used to carry out illegal drug trade in the house. A total of 11 cases of drug smuggling are registered against Khan and her family," said police spokesperson Sube Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)