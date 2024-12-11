New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the Opposition wants to the House to run and have a debate on the Constitution on 13th December as agreed upon.

"I held a meeting with the Speaker. I told him that derogatory comments against me should be expunged. The Speaker said that he would look into it...Our aim is that the House must run and discussion should happen in the House. No matter what they say about me, we want that there should be a debate on 13th December," Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Accuses Government of Using Public Sector Banks, Says 'Stop Using PSBs As Unlimited Sources of Funds for Fraudulent Friends'.

He said that the BJP did not want a discussion on the allegations against industrialist Gautam Adani.

"They don't want a discussion on Adani. In the end, we will not leave this. They will keep levelling allegations on us but the House must function," he said.

Also Read | Durgadi Fort Dispute: Kalyan Civil Court Rules Durgadi Fort Not a Mosque, Owned by Maharashtra Government; Muslim Trust To Challenge Verdict.

The Lok Sabha proceedings have been adjourned until 2 pm on Wednesday after the ruckus by the opposition.

Earlier in the house, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi raised the issue of the situation in Manipur, he said people are suffering, basic services are on the verge of collapse, impact on ordinary people is devastating.

Gogoi asked when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur and Home Minister Amit Shah will apprise the House of steps being taken to tackle the situation. He also alleged that BJP is raising the issue of George Soros to hide the party-led government's failure.

Amid ruckus, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the government taking requisite steps over the Manipur situation.

He alleged a nexus between Congress and external forces which, he said, is creating problems and due to which the country is suffering. He alleged links between Congress and George Soros.

"Why does George Soros have such a close relationship with their leader?" he asked.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day amid a faceoff between the BJP-led central government and the Opposition over the no-confidence motion against the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. The house will reconvene on December 12th.

The Opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday submitted a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to the Secretary General of the Upper House.

Congress led by the INDIA bloc has been demanding a discussion over the Adani issue and also held a protest in the Parliament premises.

Earlier, Congress Leader Manish Tewari said that if the opposition had moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar it raised questions on his impartiality.

"The Vice President is not an elected or nominated Member of the Council of States. He is ex-officio Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha by being virtue of being Vice President as he is elected by MP's both of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. If the opposition is constrained to move an impeachment motion against him on grounds of partiality and bias it raises larger questions about selection of impartial presiding officers for our legislatures," he said.

On Tuesday, the Winter Session of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day after unruly scenes broke out during the proceedings. Members of Parliament from both the opposition and treasury benches exchanged heated remarks, leading to a disruption in the day's schedule.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)