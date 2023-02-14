Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 14 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that India has an old relationship with research and the ancient sages researched beyond any barrier and were successful in achieving the right philosophy.

As part of the ongoing 'Aero India' event, India's biennial aerospace exhibition, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the DRDO seminar at Yehalankha air force station.

"Our land of India has a very old relation with research. The sages did research on elements beyond physical barriers and rose above them and were successful in achieving the right philosophy," said Rajnath.

Speaking on the occasion, he further said if India has given the world 'Yoga', 'Pie', 'Zero' or many types of theorems, then all this knowledge was not the product of a single day. It is the result of centuries of curiosity, experiments and research.

He said that a huge statue of Lord Nataraja stands outside the world's largest physical science laboratory in Geneva, known as 'CERN'. It is a symbol of gratitude to ancient Indian science and research, for the origin and development of the universe.

"Moving forward with the aspiration of making ourselves completely self-reliant and giving something to the world, our own progress in all sectors definitely becomes very necessary to fulfil this aspiration. For this purpose, we are making significant efforts in the progress of our defence R&D," said Singh.

"Since independence till now, if our defence and aerospace sector has been continuously strengthened, then DRDO has played an important role in it. Through its research and innovations, DRDO has contributed significantly to strengthening our national security.," he said.

Rajnath Singh said that through the design and development of Ammunition for Guns, Radar systems and Missiles, DRDO has proved itself to be one of the strongest pillars in strengthening National Security.

"In the last few years, the country has developed state-of-the-art platforms and weapon systems like TAPAS, AEW&C, Medium Range Artillery Guns, Helicopters, and Radar. The world has noticed our achievements," he said.

He said that based on its success, the government has now approved the LCA Mk II for the Indian Air Force, while the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter is under consideration for the Indian Navy.

"We have also started moving forward in the design of AMCA as a 5th-generation stealth aircraft," he said.

Rajnath Singh said that today, the aerospace sector in India is at an important stage, and it is the need of the hour to give it a new direction. Continuing progress towards becoming a global superpower, India must have the strong support of next-level defence forces, capable of facing any new challenge.

"Today, when we have completed 75 years of our independence and have entered the 'Amrit Kaal', we need to think again about this. How long will we continue to fly on the engines of others? How long will we keep saying that 'Our efforts are on', 'Our efforts are on'," he said.

"Our target should be that we not only write a new book of 'General Knowledge' by developing Aero-Engine but also write a new history of the country with our effort," he said.

The defence minister said that DRDO, for the development of incremental innovations, minor sub-systems and their technologies, should bring Start-ups and new R&D establishments through schemes like Technology Development Fund, and iDEX.

"You are no longer just a service provider for defence R&D, but now you have also come into the role of a facilitator for in-house industrial R&D, Startups and private sector labs. Take advantage of their synergy," he added.

"You have displayed the intensity of your 'Fire' from 'Earth' to 'Sky'. There is no reason why you cannot achieve success in the direction of manufacturing aircraft engines. I know it is difficult, but not impossible," he said. (ANI)

