Hamirpur, Nov 20 (PTI) Eleven persons were injured when a car in which they were travelling met with an accident at Badahar village of Una district after its driver suffered a heart attack, police said on Sunday.

All those injured, including the driver, were taken to a hospital in Una by villagers. Two women with serious injuries were referred to PGI, Chandigarh for treatment, he said.

Also Read | Stray Dog Attack in Ghaziabad: 11-Year-Old Girl Bitten by Canine in Vaishali, Incident Recorded in CCTV (Watch Video).

They all were returning to their home in a car on Sunday afternoon. However, on reaching the village, the driver suffered an attack and lost control of the vehicle, which overturned, injuring everyone, an official said.

Those injured include Madan Lal, Krishna, Maya Devi, Urmila Devi, Praveen Kumari, Sakshi, Simran, Prabhjot, Gurbachani Devi, Promila Devi and driver Ashok Kumar.

Also Read | University of North Carolina Updates 'Weapons on Campus' Policy, Allows Sikh Students To Wear Kirpan.

Una police have registered a case of an accident and further investigation into the matter is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)