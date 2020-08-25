Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Monday decided to form a task force for the implementation of National Education Policy 2020 in the state.

"The state cabinet in its meeting held here today decided to implement National Education Policy-2020 in the state to prepare students of the state for the 21st century where critical thinking will determine the future of the nation," an official release said.

State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presided over the meeting.

"The Cabinet thanked the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing New Education Policy-2020 which envisages making job creators, not job seekers and will motivate the students to move away from rote learning to critical thinking," the release said.

The Cabinet gave its approval to do away with plan and non-plan classification in the budget of the state from 2021-22. It will be now classified into capital and revenue expenditure only. (ANI)

