Jammu, August 24: The online registration for Vaishno Devi yatra and helicopter booking will start from August 26. The booking will be available for 10 days. It will close on September 5, 2020. The CEO of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Ramesh Kumar Jangid gave information regarding this on Monday. Devotees can register for the pilgrimage online on official website - maavaishnodevi.org.

The development came almost a week after the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage was resumed. The yatra was resumed on August 16 for devotees after four months. People coming from other states will have to undergo COVID-19 test before they are allowed to undertake the trek to the shrine. Only those with negative reports are allowed to proceed further.

Tweet by ANI:

Vaishno Devi online yatra registration & helicopter booking is available from 26th August to 5th September 2020: Ramesh Kumar Jangid, CEO of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, J&K — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020

Pilgrims are also required to install the Arogya Setu app. Meanwhile, children below the age of 10 years, pregnant women, persons with co-morbidities and persons above the age of 60 years have been advised not to undertake the pilgrimage. Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Denies Media Reports of 400 Pilgrims Stranded at Temple Due to Coronavirus Lockdown.

Religious places in J&K were closed following the COVID-19 outbreak. And, in view of this, the pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi was suspended four months back. The shrine situated on the Trikuta Hills in Reasi district of Jammu division is the most thronged religious place in J&K. Before the pandemic, over 2.40 crore devotees have been visiting the shrine each year.

