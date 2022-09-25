Dharamshala, Sep 25 (PTI) Due to incessant rainfall over the past two days, the Chakki river bridge near Pathankot here has been closed for traffic again on Sunday.

In a letter written to DC Kangra at Dharamshala and DC Pathankot, Col Anil Sen, Project director NHAI said due to incessant rain the flow and volume of Chakki river have increased to its maximum.

Also Read | Haryana Government To Recruit 18,000 School Teachers, Announces CM Manohar Lal.

The increase in flow and water level has damaged the garlanding work around pillars one and two foundation of the road bridge. Hence it is requested to close the bridge for traffic with immediate effect citing the safety of the bridge and commuters, it read.

This Chakki highway bridge was closed on August 25 as well due to the scouring of its foundation and was reopened for light passenger and two-wheeler vehicles after 18 days.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar Wish Sitara Ghattmaneni a Happy Daughter's Day With Sweet Notes (View Pics).

On September 12, the bridge was again closed for traffic due to the same reason.

A colonial-era railway bridge on the Pathankot-Joginderngar narrow gauge line also washed away on August 20 after multiple cloudbursts in the region that caused flooding in the Chakki rivulet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)