Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India] August 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, presided over the commemoration of 75 years of coming in the existence of the Himachal Pradesh Programme titled Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna ke 75 Varsh Programme at Renuka Ji in Sirmour District.

While addressing a massive public meeting at Renuka Ji Assembly Constituency area of Sirmour district to commemorate 75 years of existence of Himachal Pradesh said that "the State Government has effectively taken up the issue of according tribal status to Hatti Community of the district and the Centre Government would soon come up with good news for the people of Sirmour in general and Hatti community in particular."

Chief Minister said "when today the whole Nation was celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Himachal Pradesh was also celebrating 75 years of its existence. Sirmour district was a pioneer in the existence of the state as it was the son of the soil Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar, who not only spearheaded the struggle for a separate Identity for the State but also served as the first Chief Minister of the state. He said that the State during all these years ensured splendid progress in all spheres of development. The State Governemnt has decided to celebrate this historic occasion in a befitting manner. This has been done to pay respect and recognize the services of the people who had made/her contribution to making Himachal Pradesh where it stands today. "

Chief Minister further said, " The State had made unmatched progress in all spheres of development. The literacy rate was only 4.8 per cent at the time of the formation of Himachal Pradesh but has today gone upto Eighty Three Percent. The road length has gone from 288 Km in 1948 to 39,500 km and the number of health institutions from 88 in the year 1948 to 39,500 km and the number of health institutions from 88 in the year to 4320 today. There were only 301 Educational Institutions in the State at the time of its formation, whereas today the number has gone up to 16,124. The per capita income was only Rs. 240 which today has crossed the magical mark of Rs. 2 lakh. The people of the state used to cross rivers with the help of the inflated skin of Buffalo, whereas today there are over 2,326 bridges in the State. "

He said, " Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special attachment with the people of the state. He said that the Prime Minister considers Himachal Pradesh as his second home. During the present tenure of the State Government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the State seven times. during his visit to Shimla on the occasion of the completion of eight years of tenure of the NDA Government at the Centre, the Prime Minister walked through The Mall Road and even interacted with the People. It was strange that these visits of the Prime Minister were not going well with opposing leaders. It was due to the benevolence of the Prime Minister that the State got special Financial assistance of Rs. 800 crore and also decided to provide 90:10 shares of the Centre and State in Central developmental projects. Congress is a sinking ship and most of its leaders were quitting the Party as they know that the party has lost its base in the country. During the lockdown lakhs of people of the State got stuck in different parts of the country. Thousands of youths were brought home from Goa by special trains and from Kota in Rajasthan by sending special 50 HRTC buses. "

The Chief Minister further said, " Prime Minister not only motivated the scientists of the country to develop Indigenous Vaccine but also successfully launched the biggest free Vaccination Campaign of the world. Himachal Pradesh emerged as the first state in the Country to achieve the target of a hundred per cent vaccination of eligible groups. The Present State Government has also completed over four years and nine months in office and all these years have ensured a balanced and all-around development of the State. The state Governemnt is spending over Rs. 1300 crore annually on providing social security pensions to the needy as compared to only Rs. 400 crores spent by the Previous State government. Himcare, Sahara Yojna, Mhukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna, Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojana and Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojna have provided much-needed relief to the needy and the poor. 50 per cent concession in Bus fare was being provided to women Passengers in HRTC buses and 125 units of free power was also being provided to the domestic consumers. "

Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur announced naming Governemnt Senior Secondary School Kudlakhadak as Shaheed Prashant Thakur Government Senior Secondary school Kudlakhadak as a mark of respect to the martyr of the area.

Referring to the development in Renuka Ji Vidhan Sabha area during the tenure of the present State Government, CM Said, " An amount of Rs 62.95 crore has been spent during this period under Jal Jeevan on the construction of 20 drinking water supply schemes and rs 10.56 crore on Khala-Kayar-Koti road. A mini-secretariat building has been constructed in the area. Degree colleges were provided in the area and over 175 km of roads have been constructed in the area. As many as 4,643 free Gas connections have been provided to beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna in the district. In addition to this, a 33/11 KV Electric Sub Station has also been dedicated to the people of Sangrah."

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the famous Maa Renuka Ji Temple and Parshuram Temple and performed Puja. He was accorded a rousing welcome on his arrival at Renuka. (ANI)

