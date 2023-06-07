Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has started a new initiative by personally engaging with investors in a first ever state level program.

The Chief Minister expedited 29 projects worth Rs 8468 crore, which will create employment opportunities for 12,584 youths, according to an official statement of the state government.

This innovative approach of the Chief Minister garnered appreciation from the companies and prospective investors that had signed MoUs for investments in the State but were in limbo, the statement added.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of implementing investment projects.

He said "This would generate revenue to the State exchequer as well as company. The state government's focus is on revitalizing the system rather than enjoying power and we have taken new measures in every department to improve services for the people. Efforts will be made to attract new investments and provide support to existing investors and those who have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) for future investments."

During the one-on-one discussions with the prospective entrepreneurs, Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu listened to the representatives of 15 industrial projects and understood their problems.

He directed the concerned officers to redress the grievances of the industrialists so that they could set up their units in the State without any hesitation.

He also encouraged investors to implement their projects within specified timelines, ensuring maximum benefits for the State. (ANI)

