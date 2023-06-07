Puri, June 7: The Planning & Convergence Department of the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a notification inviting online applications for recruiting an Assistant Director in Group-B service of the O.S & E.S cadre. Candidates who are interested in this position can submit their applications through the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

Interested candidates must note that the application process will commence on June 17, and the last date for submission of the application form is July 17. Those who are keen to apply can check more details and the latest updates on OPSC's official website.

OPSC Recruitment 2023 Details:

Educational Qualification for OPSC Recruitment 2023:

A candidate must have at least a Second Class Master's Degree in Economics/ Applied Economics/ Statistics/ Applied Statistics from any University or institution recognised by the government.

OPSC Recruitment 2023 Vacancies:

UR Candidates: 2 posts

SEBC candidates: 3 posts

SC Candidates: 2 posts

Age Limit For OPSC Recruitment 2023:

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 38 years on August 1, 2023 i.e he/she must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1985 and not later than August 1, 2002.

Selection Process For OPSC Recruitment 2023:

The selection will be based on the written examination and viva voce test.

Examination Centre For OPSC Recruitment 2023:

The written test will be conducted in Cuttack or Bhubaneswar.

Pay Scale in OPSC Recruitment 2023:

The pay scale for the posts is Rs 47,600 in level 11, Cell 1 of the pay matrix as per ORSP Rules, 2017, with usual dearness and other allowances as may be sanctioned by the Odisha government occasionally.

OPSC, earlier, called for the application process for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at opsc.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is June 29.

