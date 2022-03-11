Shimla, Mar 11 (PTI) Some Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs have sought a CBI probe into a case pertaining to IPS officer Arvind Digvijay Negi "leaking" secret documents to the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group.

Speaking on a cut motion on the police department in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday, Congress MLA from Kinnaur Jagat Singh Negi said that he, along with his party MLAs Mohan Lal Brakta and Nand Lal, had met Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur a few days ago demanding a CBI probe into the matter.

The Congress legislator said that National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested IPS officer Negi on the basis of statements of two arrested terrorists.

A permanent resident of Himachal Pradesh, Negi served well at various posts but the NIA arrested him on the basis of statements of two accused, he added.

The Congress legislator said that the NIA had registered the FIR and arrested him in this case. The inquiry of his case should be given to a neutral agency, the CBI, for bringing truth to the fore.

The NIA had arrested its former Superintendent of Police (SP) Negi on February 18 for allegedly leaking secret documents to an over ground worker of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, a NIA spokesperson had stated.

Negi, a police officer who had been promoted to the IPS batch of 2011, was arrested in connection with a case registered by the NIA on November 6 last year.

The case pertains to the spread of network of over ground workers (OGWs) of the banned Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT) for providing support in planning and execution of terrorist activities in India.

The NIA had earlier arrested six people in the case.

"During investigation, the role of A D Negi, IPS, SP posted at Shimla (since repatriated from NIA) was verified and his houses were searched. It was also found that official secret documents of the NIA were leaked by A D Negi to another accused person who is an OGW of LeT in the case,” the spokesperson added.

