Solan, September 18: The Himachal Pradesh police, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) continued 'Operation Hausal' to recue people stuck in various areas after flash floods struck the Dharampur area, leaving a trail of destruction. "Operation Hausal. On the night of 15-16 September, the sudden heavy flood in the Sonkhad, Dharmpur area affected the bus stand, market, and surrounding houses. The Mandi Police, in coordination with SDRF, immediately initiated relief and rescue operations," the Himachal police posted on X.

However, 2 people are still missing and efforts are ongoing to locate them, the Himachal Police informed on Thursday. "Our efforts continue so that no hope remains unfulfilled. Unfortunately, two people are still missing. Coordinated efforts are ongoing to find them. The police are always committed to ensuring the safety and protection of every citizen's life," the police added in their post. Mandi: Cloudburst Triggered by Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc; Roads Inundated and Vehicles Washed Away (See Pics).

Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired a high-level meeting to assess the damage caused by the torrential rains over the last 48 hours across the state. He expressed deep concern over the loss of lives and properties and directed all the concerned officers to take prompt action to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected people. He said that during the last two days, five persons have lost their lives, three in Nihari and two near Pandoh Mohal Suma of Sadar Sub-Division of Mandi district, while two persons were missing, according to an official statement. Mandi Monsoon Mayhem: 3 Dead, 2 Rescued After Debris From Cliff Hits House in Nihri Area; Dharampur Worst Hit by Rainfall.

The Chief Minister said that so far in the month of September, the state has witnessed 136 per cent excess rainfall. He added that 45 per cent additional rainfall was recorded during the entire monsoon season so far. The monsoon has so far claimed 417 lives, with 45 still missing, and a loss of Rs 4,582 crore has been recorded due to the heavy rains, cloudbursts and landslides. As many as 15,022 structural damages to buildings have been reported, including 1502 fully damaged houses, 6467 partially damaged houses, 6316 damaged cowsheds and 594 damaged shops during the rainy season. CM Sukhu directed all the Deputy Commissioners to stay vigilant and personally visit the affected areas on priority to oversee relief and rescue operations.

