Shimla, Jun 11 (PTI) A minor girl who was allegedly kidnapped a few days was found dead in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday, police said.

The he 15-year-old girl was found dead near Gate No.2 of Sandhya Hydro Power Projects Balargha, Kullu SP Gaurav Singh said.

An kidnapping case was registered under Section 363 of Indian Penal Code on May 31, he added.

Her body has been identified by her father, he said, adding that it has been sent to the Regional Hospital, Kullu, for a post-mortem.

