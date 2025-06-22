Shimla, Jun 22 (PTI) Inaugurating the International Boxing Championship at The Ridge here on Sunday, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said that the contest is a great way to honour the late chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

Speaking at the event organised by the Himachal Pradesh Professional Boxing Association under the theme 'Say No to Drugs, Say Yes to Sports', Shukla said the six-time chief minister was not only a great leader but also someone who worked hard for the state's development.

"His life and work still inspire people across the state" he said.

The Governor said that the participation of athletes from India and abroad in the championship promotes friendship and understanding through sports.

He encouraged the youth to make sports a regular part of their lives, and said sports not only make the body strong but also help the mind.

"A healthy youth means a strong nation. Playing sports keeps young people away from bad habits like drug use. When youth takes part in sports, they stay on the right path and live meaningful lives. Sports bring discipline, fitness and mental strength," he added.

Expressing concern over the rising problem of drug abuse in the state, Shukla said, "We all need to think seriously about whether Himachal will stay a 'Devbhoomi' or become a land of addiction. It is everyone's responsibility to save the state from drugs."

He also appreciated Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh for supporting such initiatives that raise awareness against substance abuse.

Earlier, the Governor witnessed a thrilling bout between Indian and Russian boxers.

