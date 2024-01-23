Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): IPS officer Gyaneshwar Singh has been promoted to the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), an official order issued by the Himachal Pradesh government said.

Gyaneshwar Singh is the 1999 batch IPS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre.

"On the recommendations of the Screening Committee, the Governor, Himachal Pradesh is pleased to order the promotion of Gyaneshwar Singh, IPS (HP-1999), presently on central deputation, to the rank of Addl. Director General of Police, in Level 15 of the Pay Matrix i.e. Rs.1,82,200-2,24,100, on a proforma basis, with immediate effect," the order read.

Also, two IPS officers of the 2010 batch, Shubhra Tiwari and Ranjana Chauhan, have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG). (ANI)

