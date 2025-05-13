Hamirpur (HP), May 13 (PTI) Taking cognisance of the viral video of a dead rat allegedly found in the packet of pulses bought by a woman from a fair price shop, officials of Civil Supplies Corporation visited her house on Tuesday.

Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Regional Manager Sanjeev Sharma, who visited the house at Jhulan village in Hamirpur district along with a team, said they have recorded the complainant's statement and sent the entire report to state headquarters.

The video of a dead rat in the pulse packet had gone viral on the internet on Monday.

The report recommended that a reply should be sought from National Cooperative Consumers' Federation in Delhi and appropriate action should be taken to ensure that there was no negligence regarding the quality of food items.

