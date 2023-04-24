Shimla, Apr 24 (PTI) With 670 cases, Himachal Pradesh has registered a decline of 7 per cent in road accidents in the first four months of this year, officials said on Monday.

According to data from the traffic tourist and railways unit of Himachal Pradesh police, total 721 cases were reported from January 1 to April 21 last year.

Police officials have credited the installation of the intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) at 26 locations across the state for lesser accidents in 2023.

According to the traffic police, the system has synchronised all the traffic signals and automatically regulated the signal light along with cautioning motorists on diversions to be taken in case of any congestion ahead, resulting in slowing down the average speed of vehicles – one of the main causes of accidents.

Details of accident-prone stretches and spots are being shared with departments concerned, including transport and public works departments and other related agencies for remedial measures keeping in view the timing of accidents and type of vehicles, they said.

As many as 20 more ITMS sites would be operational soon, the official added.

Extensive use of modern traffic equipment such as alcohol sensors to put a tab on drunken driving, laser speed guns and e-challan systems have also played an important role in bringing down the number of accidents, they said.

According to police data, the road accidents per 10,000 vehicles in Himachal Pradesh stood at 17.1 per cent compared to the national average of 15.1 per cent in 2019, which has now come down to seven per cent against the national level of 5.1 per cent.

