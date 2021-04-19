Shimla, Apr 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh reported 13 more coronavirus-related fatalities, pushing the toll to 1,190 on Monday, while the infection count reached 78,070 with 1,695 fresh cases, an official said.

The number of active cases in the state climbed to 9,783, he said.

The hill state's Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said five people died in Kangra, two each in Shimla, Solan and Una and one each in Mandi and Chamba districts.

Of the new cases, a maximum of 525 were reported from Kangra, followed by 308 in Solan, 196 in Shimla, 185 in Mandi and 145 in Sirmaur.

A total of 593 people in the state recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, he added.

