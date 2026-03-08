Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): Tibetan women activists on Sunday gathered in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala to raise awareness about the critical situation of the Tibetans inside Tibet, particularly women, on the occasion of International Women's Day, highlighting the challenges faced by them living in the region.

Members of the Tibetan Women's Association assembled at the main square of McLeod Ganj in Dharamshala, where they delivered speeches and interacted with visitors to draw attention to the conditions faced by Tibetan women.

As part of the outreach effort, the activists distributed juice to tourists and residents in the area, informing them about the situation in Tibet and urging the global community to speak out in support of Tibetan women in the region.

Speaking to ANI, General Secretary of the Tibetan Women's Association Tenzin Nyima said that the event aimed to both celebrate the day and highlight the ongoing struggles of women in Tibet.

"We are here to celebrate International Women's Day. This year, we are observing it as the 'Year of Compassion', and at the same time, we are trying to raise awareness among people around the world about the dire situation inside Tibet. We are focusing more on women inside Tibet who continue to suffer to this day. We want the whole world to know about the problems and suffering of women in Tibet, and we seek support from the global community," Nyima said.

Meanwhile, the President of the Tibetan Women's Association, Tsering Dolma, said that while the world marks International Women's Day, Tibetan women inside Tibet continue to face human rights challenges.

"The world is celebrating International Women's Day, but there are no human rights for Tibetan women inside Tibet. So instead of celebrating in Tibet, the entire world is observing the day. We are distributing juice to tourists and telling them about the situation inside Tibet. At the same time, we are seeking help from everyone to raise their voices for Tibet," she told ANI.

International Women's Day, observed globally on March 8, celebrates the achievements, leadership, and contributions of women across all spheres of life and reaffirms the collective commitment to gender equality, safety, dignity, and empowerment. (ANI)

