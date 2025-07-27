Shimla, Jul 27 (PTI) Since the onset of monsoon in the state on June 20 till date, Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses of over Rs 1,500 crores, officials said on Sunday.

So far, 88 people have died and 35 have gone missing in rain-related incidents, and 1,316 houses have been fully or partially damaged in the state. The state has experienced 42 flash floods, 25 cloudbursts and 32 landslides during this monsoon, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

The local Met office on Sunday issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas in four districts — Kangra, Kullu Mandi and Shimla — for Tuesday.

Light to moderate rains lashed some parts of the state in the past 24 hours since Saturday evening. Dharamshala received 35 mm of rainfall, followed by Malraon 26.4 mm, Kangra 26 mm, Dhaulakuan 17.5 mm, Kahu 14.5 mm, Manali 11 mm, Jot 10.8 mm, Jubberhatti 10.4 mm, Bajaura 10 mm, Joggindernagar 6 mm and Narkanda 5.5 mm.

Thunderstorms lashed Sundernagar, Shimla, Murari Devi and Jubbarhatti.

Nearly 200 roads, including two national highways, were closed for vehicular traffic on Sunday evening owing to the rains and 75 power distribution transformers and 97 water supply schemes have also been affected across the state.

Around 131 roads, including the Manali-Kotali road (NH-70), were closed in Mandi district alone, where multiple cloudbursts wreaked havoc on June 30 night. National Highway (305) Sainj to Aut road is blocked at Kekhsu and Jhed due to landslides in Kullu district.

There was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures, and Kukumseri was coldest at night, recording a low of 12.8 degrees Celsius, while Una was hottest in the day with a high of 35.6 degrees.

