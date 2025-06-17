India News | HP's Kullu District Administration Takes Action Against Adventure Sports Site After Zipline Mishap

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): The Kullu district administration is pursuing action against an adventure sports site in Manali where a girl from Nagpur fell off a zipline. District Deputy Commissioner Torul S Raveesh stated that the site operated without registration.

"This incident is 5-6 days old, and this site was not winter-registered. Departmental action is being taken on this. We got to know about this via social media because there was no formal complaint, but we are taking action," Raveesh told ANI.

She urged tourists to ensure that adventure sports sites have proper authorisation and safety measures before visiting.

"Separate rules exist for adventure sports... There are two committees to look after these at the district level. While doing adventure sports, please ensure that it is authorised and that you follow all safety measures," she added.

A young girl from Nagpur, identified as Trisha, was admitted to Mission Hospital here after reportedly falling from a zipline near Nehru Kund, Kullu Police said on Monday.

