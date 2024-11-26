Shimla, Nov 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Raghubir Singh Bali on Tuesday refuted claims that its hotels will be handed over to private players.

He also challenged the employees union to give an affidavit along with valid proof about its claim that inaccurate sources of revenue information were presented by HPTDC in court.

Addressing the media persons here, Bali said that disciplinary action will be taken against those who have made the allegations if the claims made by them are found to be false and added that a committee will be constituted to look into the matter regarding the submission of figures.

Bali asserted that the HPTDC hotels will neither be leased out nor handed over to private players. This was never said by the Corporation nor any advertisement for the same has ever been issued, he said and added that a false narrative was being highlighted in the media by opposition leaders.

On Saturday, the HPTDC employees demanded the removal of Bali and asked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take the matter into his own hands. They had alleged that there was a conspiracy to give the hotels of the Corporation to private parties.

Only occupancy details were submitted in the court, and other details of sources of income, such as destination weddings, parties, industry events, day visitors, shoots and others, were not provided President of the union Hukum Ram had alleged and added that "we will file an appeal in the court and submit all the figures.

The statement came after a single bench of the state High Court had ordered the closure of the 18 loss-making HPTDC hotels by November 25. However, later the order was stayed by a divisional bench of the High Court.

Replying to the allegations, Bali said that the court had asked for hotel occupancy figures which the Corporation presented in the court. "If the court asks us about the occupancy of the hotels, we cannot tell them about the number of cafes and restaurants owned by the Corporation. We can only provide what we have been asked" he said.

Stressing the need for renovation of the hotels to make them profitable, Bali said that funds for the same will be sought from the state government or the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

He also said that the remaining dues of the retired employees such as gratuity and leave encashment will be paid within the stipulated time.

