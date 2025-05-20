New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) on Monday held a high-level meeting with senior officers from leading Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) at Himachal Bhawan in New Delhi.

The meeting aimed to explore collaborative opportunities and introduce extensive network of HPTDC hotels along with the exclusive facilities offered by the corporation.

According to a press release, the attendees included the General Manager of HPCL, General Manager of DMRC, General Manager of ONGC, Executive Director (HR) of GAIL, Director (Personnel) of SAIL, General Manager of CONCOR, DM (HR & Admin) of IREDA, Director of IOCL, Director of ONGC and Senior Advocate of Delhi High Court Bar Association KK Sultan Singh.

The HPTDC delegation was led by Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, and Anil Taneja, General Manager, who presented an overview of the corporation's hospitality infrastructure, including luxury hotels, budget accommodations, and adventure tourism facilities across Himachal Pradesh.

During the meeting, the PSU officials expressed keen interest in entering into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreements with HPTDC to avail exclusive discounts and hospitality packages for their employees, associates, and official concerned. Such partnerships would further boost corporate tourism to HPTDC while offering cost-effective travel solutions to PSU personnel.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides agreeing to expedite discussions on formalizing collaborations. HPTDC remains committed to strengthening ties with corporate entities to enhance tourism in the state.

Earlier in April, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) has recorded a historic profit exceeding Rs 100 crore for the first time.

CM Sukhu said that HPTDC has achieved the annual turnover from Rs 78 crore during the previous BJP Government regime to Rs 107 crore under the present state government despite facing the challenges posed by natural disasters in the State.

This has been achieved due to effective management of the HPTDC hotels and restaurants, along with regular maintenance and optimal utilization of the properties. (ANI)

