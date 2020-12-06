Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], December 6 (ANI): In a joint operation, security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the jungle area of Ripu Reserve Forest under Gossaigaon police station limits, yesterday.

Kokrajhar District Superintendent of Police IPS Rakesh Roshan said, "On receiving secret information, Kokrajhar Police carried out a drive with 12 Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army, SSB and CRPF in Kokrajhar district."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

