India News | Huge Cache of Explosives Recovered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma District

Sukma, Apr 7 (PTI) Security forces recovered a huge cache of explosives, hidden by Naxalites, from two places in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Sunday, an official said.

The recovery was made between Tondamarka and Dabbamarka villages under Kistaram police station limits by a joint team of the CRPF and its elite CoBRA battalion and Bastar Battalion, he said.

The seized materials include 350 gelatin sticks, 105 electric detonators, a Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL), 22 BGL projectors, 19 BGL bombs, several BGL rounds, an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 5 kg, 30 kg gun powder and Maoist literature, he said.

