Ranchi, March 12: Maiya Samman Yojana beneficiaries in Jharkhand are set to receive their 6th and 7th installments before March 15, with reports suggesting disbursements may begin as early as March 12. Under this scheme, eligible women will get a total of INR 5,000 directly credited to their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. The initiative, which supports financially weaker women aged 18 to 50 years, aims to provide them with economic stability. The last installment was disbursed on January 7, while payments for February and March are now pending. For those yet to receive their payments, it is crucial to verify their eligibility and bank details. Maiya Samman Yojana: Hemant Soren Led-Jharkhand Government Transfers INR 2,500 Each to 56 Lakh Women Under Scheme.

Women who qualify must ensure their bank accounts are linked with Aadhaar to avoid any payment delays. Beneficiaries can check their payment status online through the official Maiya Samman Yojana portal or visit Pragya Kendra centers for assistance. Those who haven't updated their bank details should do so immediately to ensure seamless transactions. The Jharkhand government has urged eligible women to remain updated on the disbursement schedule to avoid any last-minute confusion. For those interested in applying for the scheme, know how to apply online below. Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: We Are Starting Transfer of Both Installments of INR 3,000 for the Months of February and March From Today, Says Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare (Watch Video).

How to Apply Online for Maiya Samman Yojana

Visit the Official Website: Go to mmmsy.jharkhand.gov.in, the official portal for the scheme.

Go to mmmsy.jharkhand.gov.in, the official portal for the scheme. Click on ‘Apply Online’: On the homepage, find and select the ‘Apply for Maiya Samman Yojana’ option.

On the homepage, find and select the ‘Apply for Maiya Samman Yojana’ option. Register or Log In: New users: Register using your Aadhaar number and mobile number. Existing users: Log in with your registered credentials.

New users: Register using your Aadhaar number and mobile number. Fill Out the Application Form: Enter personal details, including name, age, Aadhaar number, and bank account details. Provide ration card information to verify eligibility.

Enter personal details, including name, age, Aadhaar number, and bank account details. Provide ration card information to verify eligibility. Upload Required Documents: Aadhaar Card, Bank Passbook (showing Aadhaar-linked account details), Ration Card (Green, Yellow, Pink, or White), Passport-size Photograph, Income Certificate (if applicable)

Aadhaar Card, Bank Passbook (showing Aadhaar-linked account details), Ration Card (Green, Yellow, Pink, or White), Passport-size Photograph, Income Certificate (if applicable) Submit the Application: Review all entered details carefully. Click ‘Submit’ to complete the application process.

Review all entered details carefully. Click ‘Submit’ to complete the application process. Track Application Status: Use the ‘Check Application Status’ option on the portal. Enter your Aadhaar number or application reference number to track progress.

Once approved, beneficiaries will receive INR 2,500 per month directly in their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. The Maiya Samman Yojana is a crucial initiative aimed at providing financial stability to economically weaker women in Jharkhand. With the 6th and 7th installments likely to be credited before March 15, eligible beneficiaries must ensure their bank accounts are Aadhaar-linked to receive the payment without delays. Women who are government employees, pension holders, or taxpayers are not eligible. For those who meet the criteria, it is essential to apply online through the official portal mmmsy.jharkhand.gov.in and track their application status. Those who have not yet registered can follow the steps mentioned above to complete the process.

