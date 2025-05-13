Ranchi, May 13: In what can be said to be good news, the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government is going to provide a big relief to the beneficiaries of the Maiya Samman Yojana (Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana). It is reported that the state government has decided to give the outstanding amount of INR 7,500 from January to March to the beneficiaries of the women-centric cash scheme. It is also learned that the amount will be directly transferred to the bank account of women beneficiaries whose documents were not found correct during verification.

However, the beneficiaries later submitted the correct documents to the government. Following this, their verification was conducted successfully. It must be noted that over two lakh women beneficiaries of the Maiya Samman Yojana in the state did not receive the January, February and March instalments due to a data mismatch. Reports suggest that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led state government will provide the amount under the Maiya Samman Yojna only to those beneficiaries who successfully submitted the required documents on time. Maiya Samman Yojana: Hemant Soren Led-Jharkhand Government Transfers INR 2,500 Each to 56 Lakh Women Under Scheme.

Latest developments suggest that Aadhar seeding is underway regarding the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana. Adhaar seeding, verification, and e-KYC are underway in different districts of the state to link the bank accounts of the women beneficiaries of the Maiya Samman Yojana. Camps have been set up at several places for the same. Reports also suggest that once the verification and Aadhar seeding process is completed, women beneficiaries will receive the benefit of the Maiya Samman Yojana.

The state government has clarified that the amount under the flagship scheme will be given only to beneficiaries whose accounts are linked to an Aadhaar card. Once the formalities are completed, women beneficiaries will receive INR 7,500 in their accounts for January to March 2025. Under the flagship scheme of the Hemant Soren government, women between the ages of 18 and 50 receive a monthly aid of INR 2500. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Distributes First Instalment of Rs 2500 Under Maiya Samman Yojana.

In its annual budget of INR 1,45,400 crore for FY 2025-26, Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore allocated INR 13,363 crore for the Maiya Samman Yojana scheme.

