Tiruvarur (Tamil Nadu), Jul 14 (PTI) Three men have been detained on suspicion of contaminating a school water tank allegedly with human faeces, a police official said on Monday.

The three men, had in an inebriated condition, attempted to cook on the premises of a school in Kariyangudi near here, on July 12, and later left.

The school staff who came for work this morning noticed that the drinking water was contaminated and reported it to the Tiruvarur Taluk police.

"We have detained three men on suspicion of contaminating the water. Since there was no evidence, we have sent the water samples for analysis," the police official said.

