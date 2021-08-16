Chandigarh, Aug 16 (PTI) Hot and humid weather conditions continued in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday.

The maximum temperatures also stayed above normal levels in many places in the two states.

Also Read | JKPSC Recruitment 2021: Admit Card For Written Exams on August 25 Released At jkpsc.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Ambala, Hisar and Karnal registered their respective maximums at 35.9, 37.7 and 35.2 degrees Celsius, up to three notches above normal, according to a media bulletin of the Meteorological Department here.

Narnaul, Rohtak and Gurgaon registered their respective maximum temperatures at 36.6, 36.9 and 37.2 degrees Celsius, up to three notches above normal.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kills Minor Daughters, Dies by Suicide in Guntur.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, registered the maximum of 35 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

In Punjab, the maximum temperatures of Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala settled at 35, 34.5 and 36.2 degrees Celsius, up to four notches above normal. Patiala witnessed 3 mm of rainfall.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)