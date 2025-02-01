Srinagar, Feb 1 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday expressed sorrow over the demise of Tapan Bose, a noted civil society member, human rights defender and peace activist.

Bose was a man of principles and a dear friend of Kashmir, who always stood with its people in their most difficult times, Farooq said.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025-26: From Customised Credit Cards With INR 5 Lakh Limit for Micro-Enterprises to 2.5 Times Hiked Investment Limits, Check Key Measures That Will Bolster 1 Crore MSMEs.

"Tapan Bose was a fearless voice for justice and human rights. His unwavering support for peace and his commitment to truth and reconciliation will always be remembered. His passing is a great loss to all those who believe in justice and human dignity," Farooq said in his condolence message.

The Hurriyat Conference chief also extended his heartfelt sympathies to Bose's family during this difficult time.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025-26: PM Narendra Modi Hails 'People's Budget', Says Will Make Citizens Partners in Development (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)