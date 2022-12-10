Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], December 10 (ANI): Customs officers at Hyderabad airport on Saturday apprehended a male passenger, accused of smuggling gold worth over Rs 1 crore, and seized around 3 kg of jewellery.

"Hyderabad Airport Customs has intercepted a male passenger who arrived from flight FZ 461 from Dubai at early hours on 10-12-2022. From his baggage, 24 carat gold weighing 1,547 gms and 18 carat jewellery weighing 1,414 gms valued at Rs 1,37,92,968 was seized," Dulip Abraham, deputy commissioner of Customs, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad said.

Further information is awaited.

Earlier on Monday, the Mumbai Airport Customs seized a total of 4,712 grams of gold worth Rs 2.5 cr and arrested three people in two different cases.

In the first case, the Customs department seized 1,872 grams of gold hidden in specially designed undergarments and in another one, 2,840 grams of gold hidden in the flight's toilet were recovered during the search. (ANI)

