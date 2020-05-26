India News | Hyderabad Airport Resumes Domestic Operations After 2 Months

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 26 (ANI): After a gap of two months, the Hyderabad International Airport started its domestic operations from Monday as air travel in the country resumed.

As per the flight schedule, the airport handled 20 departures and 19 arrivals in the entire day with an approximate passenger load to be around 3,000 for both arrivals and departures.

Also Read | Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Issues Domestic Flight Schedule For May 26 & 27, Check Details.

"TruJet's 2T 623 was the first departure flight from GMR Hyderabad International Airport on May 25, which took off from here at 8:06 am with 12 passengers on board to Vidyanagar in Karnataka. AirAsia India I5 1576 was the first arrival flight of the day, which landed at 8:20 am today from Bengaluru with 106 passengers bound for Hyderabad," an official release said.

All arriving and departing passengers were being scanned by thermal scanners at both arrival and departure gates as per the safety procedures with adequate social distancing measure enforced for everyone.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 13-Year Old Dalit Girl Becomes Pregnant After Being Gangraped by Three Men in Bharatpur District, Case Registered.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) has taken a slew of measures with a focus on seamlessly contact-less boarding experience for passengers including some stringent safety measures namely thermal scanning of every departing passenger, the availability of automatic hand sanitiser dispensers at various places, placing floor markers, staggered seating arrangements, allocation of entry gates and check-in islands for departure passengers to encourage compliance of social distancing norms and minimise human contact at the airport.

In order to avoid close contact and crowding at the counters, passengers were encouraged to check-in at home or use self-service facilities such as contact-less self-check-in facility, self-bag tag facility, and scan and fly, the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)