Hyderbad (Telangana) [India], January 25 (ANI): Three days after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya, Hyderabad BJP leader Malka Komaraiah released a song about the history and struggle for the Ram Temple.

Komaraiah highlighted that the song describes all the major events, like the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992 and the struggles of karsevaks, etc.

"The song is made to showcase how Ayodhya's Ram Temple was built. The song states how Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992 and, how so many karsevaks sacrificed their lives," said the BJP leader.

He also informed that the song entails the combined efforts of the Bhartiya Janta Party and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, because of which the dream of Ram Mandir came true.

"The book describes the people and organisations involved in the struggle. It entails the efforts of the BJP and the VHP. Many padyatras were done. Both the VHP and the BJP worked together. After 500 years of waiting, the goal of establishing the Ram Mandir again has been achieved. Hindus in the country and across the world are celebrating."

Notably, the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on January 22. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.

The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.

The 'Ram Nagri' Ayodhya also grabbed global eyeballs, with earthen lamps or diyas lit up on a massive scale and crackers going up and dazzling the night sky in different parts of the city. (ANI)

