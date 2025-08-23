Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 23 (ANI): The Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) has arrested another key accused in the inter-state human organ trafficking case linked to illegal kidney transplantations in Hyderabad, said a press release from Hyderabad police.

According to officials, an anesthesiologist from Vishakhapatnam, was apprehended at Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, by a special CID team and produced before the L B Nagar Magistrate, Hyderabad, for judicial remand.

The case, first reported at a Multi Speciality Hospital, Kothapet, Saroornagar, came to light following a complaint from the Deputy DM&HO, Ranga Reddy district. Initially registered at Saroornagar Police Station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, it was later transferred to the CID for further investigation in April 2025.

So far, 19 accused persons have been arrested in the case, CID officials said the arrested accused played a crucial role in the conspiracy along with other doctors, by allegedly administering anesthesia to donors and recipients during illegal kidney transplant surgeries conducted at certain Hospitals in Hyderabad.

Investigations revealed that the prime accused, hired the doctor for administering anesthesia whenever illegal transplant surgeries were scheduled. For each surgery, the accused arrested doctor reportedly received Rs 2.5 lakh in cash from the prime accused.

Issuing a statement, Charu Sinha, IPS, Additional Director General of Police, CID, Telangana, said efforts are currently underway to trace and apprehend other absconding accused linked to the case.

Earlier, on July 28, Hyderabad police busted an illegal surrogacy and baby-selling racket in the limits of Gopalapuram. The police also seized medical equipment and medicines being used at the clinic, as well as mobile phones and digital devices used in the commission of the crime.

Police also seized case records and surrogacy documents. The prime accused has been identified as the owner of Fertility Centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The racket came into light after a couple (complainant) were duped of Rs 35 lakhs to have a child through surrogacy; however, after making several payments to the clinic in due course of nine months, the couple discovered that the DNA of the newborn through surrogacy did not match theirs at all, the police said.

After the couple filed a complaint against the clinic, the police conducted a detailed inquiry, which revealed that the main accused, was conducting a large-scale illegal surrogacy and fertility scam.

The accused operated fertility centres in Vijayawada, Secunderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Kondapur. She began medical practice in 1995 and transitioned into fertility and IVF services from 1998, police said in a statement. (ANI)

