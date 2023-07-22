Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 22 (ANI): Nobel Peace Prize winner and founder of Bachpan Bachao Andolan Kailash Satyarthi participated in the Green India Challenge and planted saplings along with Green India founder and Rajya Sabha MP Joginipalli Santosh Kumar at International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) campus, Gachibowli in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Satyarthi has been striving for children rights and providing education to underprivileged children. On the occasion, Santosh Kumar honoured the Nobel Prize winner and presented "Vrikshavedam" and "Harithahasam" to him.

During the event Satyarthi praised Green India founder Santosh Kumar for his endeavour to promote plantation and environmental conservation and said, “It is a proud moment to see a young Parliamentarian in India working for nature conservation for future generations. Santosh Kumar is one among the first who loves this land and society to make a happy living for all.”

Santosh Kumar said that, “It is a delightful moment that a renowned person like Kailash Satyarthi participated and planted saplings at the launch of Green India Challenge 6.0.”

IIIT students, Director Professor PJ Narayanan, Green India Challenge founder members Raghava, Karunakar Reddy and others also participated. (ANI)

